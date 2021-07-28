Neil Breen finds common ground with CHO on quarantine breaches

Neil Breen has backed Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, who yesterday called for the federal government to reassess our hotel quarantine system.

Queensland has managed 13 breaches of coronavirus in the community in the previous six weeks.

“That’s from hotel quarantine or from people coming across the border illegally or otherwise,” Neil said.

“But there have been five leaks of COVID-19 from hotel quarantine inside the last two months.

“How we are dodging a bullet here in Queensland is anyone’s guess.”

Yesterday, the state recorded a locally-acquired case of coronavirus in a man who had become unwell after completing hotel quarantine.

Dr Jeannette Young said this evidences the need to remodel the nation’s quarantine system.

“Yes, they do need to modify what’s happening at these hotels,” Neil said, adding he ‘wholeheartedly’ agrees with the call.

“This guy who came back from the Philippines, … he quarantined at the Quest Hotel, and he was across the corridor from a dude with COVID and he somehow got it.

“But Jeannette Young is 100 per cent right.

“We are now, what, 20 months into this pandemic, and we haven’t even turned a sod of dirt on a specially built quarantine facility.

“Can we build a quarantine facility, please? Can we just expand the one in the Northern Territory? Can we get moving on the one at Pinkenba?”

