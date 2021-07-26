Neil Breen declares Labor election doom over policy shambles

Neil Breen has declared Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s federal Coalition will storm to another federal election victory if Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party doesn’t solidify its policies standpoint.

Following a party caucus meeting yesterday, the Opposition Leader announced Labor have dumped its controversial negative gearing and corporate tax policies – two years after they cost them an election win.

On 4BC Breakfast, Neil Breen today said that two-year waiting period has damaged federal Labor’s integrity among voters and that will prove detrimental in the future.

“How could it take you two years to decide that those policies cost them a certain victory?

“They should’ve won easy, Labor, but they went down the tubes on the back of these policies and then they sat around for two years dilly-dallying wondering what to do with them.

“That’s why Labor has a problem federally.

“It’s absolutely in a bind and until it fixes those things and gets its act together off-field, I don’t care what the polls say. The coalition under Scott Morrison will easily win the next federal election.”

