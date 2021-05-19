Neil Breen calls Premier’s bluff in Wellcamp quarantine stalemate

Neil Breen has challenged Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to publicly release materials sent to the federal government for a Wellcamp Airport quarantine site.

A stalemate currently stands after the Premier’s office required the federal government to commit to providing funding support before it progressed to approach the airline industry.

Meanwhile, the federal government has refused to commit to funding until they receive proposal in full.

Ms Palaszczuk claimed yesterday the Prime Minister’s office has already received sufficient detail.

Neil said releasing the materials Queensland has provided the federal government is the way to move forward.

“And then Queensland can say ‘look, this is the proposal we gave to the feds; it’s all there’.

“But I’ve got a tip for you: it’s not all there.”

Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio told Neil Breen in the midst of the Prime Minister and Premier trading barbs, he has been unable to get any answers on the centre.

“At this point in time, I have not received a formal reply from anybody.”

