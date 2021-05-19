4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Neil Breen calls Premier’s bluff in Wellcamp quarantine stalemate

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19quarantine campWellcamp Airport
Article image for Neil Breen calls Premier’s bluff in Wellcamp quarantine stalemate

Neil Breen has challenged Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to publicly release materials sent to the federal government for a Wellcamp Airport quarantine site. 

A stalemate currently stands after the Premier’s office required the federal government to commit to providing funding support before it progressed to approach the airline industry.

Meanwhile, the federal government has refused to commit to funding until they receive proposal in full.

Ms Palaszczuk claimed yesterday the Prime Minister’s office has already received sufficient detail.

Neil said releasing the materials Queensland has provided the federal government is the way to move forward.

“And then Queensland can say ‘look, this is the proposal we gave to the feds; it’s all there’.

“But I’ve got a tip for you: it’s not all there.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen reveal what the federal government has received 

Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio told Neil Breen in the midst of the Prime Minister and Premier trading barbs, he has been unable to get any answers on the centre.

“At this point in time, I have not received a formal reply from anybody.”

Press PLAY below to hear his comments

Neil Breen
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873