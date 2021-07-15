4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neil Breen blasts Annastacia Palaszczuk’..

Neil Breen blasts Annastacia Palaszczuk’s “absolutely ridiculous” media department

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Neil BreenQLD Politics
Article image for Neil Breen blasts Annastacia Palaszczuk’s “absolutely ridiculous” media department

4BC Breakfast presenter Neil Breen has labelled the size of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s media department as “absolutely ridiculous”.

The Courier Mail revealed that the Premier has a total of 18 media advisors working for her alone, a team that has ballooned by 22.5 per cent in the past six years.

The revelation left Neil Breen stunned.

“Being a media professional myself, 18 media adivsors working for the Premier in this massive department, is completely, totally and utterly over the top,” he said.

“It’s all about messaging, it’s all about presentation, what about just some straight honesty?

“Just tell us what’s going on.”

Press PLAY to hear the full editorial below

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873