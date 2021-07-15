Neil Breen blasts Annastacia Palaszczuk’s “absolutely ridiculous” media department

4BC Breakfast presenter Neil Breen has labelled the size of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s media department as “absolutely ridiculous”.

The Courier Mail revealed that the Premier has a total of 18 media advisors working for her alone, a team that has ballooned by 22.5 per cent in the past six years.

The revelation left Neil Breen stunned.

“Being a media professional myself, 18 media adivsors working for the Premier in this massive department, is completely, totally and utterly over the top,” he said.

“It’s all about messaging, it’s all about presentation, what about just some straight honesty?

“Just tell us what’s going on.”

