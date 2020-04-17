4BC
NBN to provide $150 million in relief for families, businesses

3 mins ago
MONEY NEWS

Low-income families with school-aged children and struggling small businesses will be eligible for internet discounts under the NBN’s $150 COVID-19 relief package.

NBN CEO Stephen Rue says now is the time for Australia to be shown why the NBN was set up in the first place.

“We were set up for economic and social benefits for the nation,” Mr Rue tells Money News host Scott Haywood.

Approximately $50 million will be directed to helping internet providers support low-income households with school-aged children who do not currently have an active NBN connection at home.

Additionally, roughly $50 million will be used to provide discounted connections to small businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus economic crisis.

Click PLAY to hear NBN CEO Stephen Rue with Scott Haywood on Money News.

