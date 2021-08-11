4BC
NBN rejects calls it’s profiteering from lockdowns

4 hours ago
BROOKE CORTE
NBN co reported a 21 per cent jump in revenue year on year but CEO Stephen Rue rejects the calls from Australia’s biggest retail service providers that it is profiteering from lockdowns.

As customers use more internet, the retail service providers must buy more bandwidth from the NBN, resulting in higher network charges for the RSPs.

During lockdowns, home internet usage surges and results in significantly higher traffic than seen during normal times.

Last year, with much of the country in lockdown, RSPs were given bonus data allowances to deal with the extra capacity, but that scheme has not been fully reinstated in 2021.

Speaking with Brooke Corte, NBN CEO Stephen Rue says it’s “misleading and wrong to claim the NBN is profiteering from lockdowns,”

“Increased data means more costs for us in terms of the increased spend we have to put into the network,

“To say that we’re profiteering from lockdowns, in fact, it’s quite the opposite,” Mr Rue said.

Click play to hear the full interview:

BROOKE CORTE
