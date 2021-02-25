Nationals push to put nuclear technology back on the agenda

Nationals Senator Matt Canavan says it’s time Australia “looked seriously” at nuclear technology.

The Nationals are pushing to amend the Clean Energy Finance Corporation bill to allow investment in nuclear technology.

“We think if we are going to reduce our emissions, especially if we are going to get anywhere near zero, we are going to have to look seriously at nuclear,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We currently have a ban on the Clean Energy Finance Corporation … it’s banned under law to invest in not just nuclear power, but nuclear technology as well.

“Really what we are at here is, let’s get rid of that ban so the can invest in research, feasibility studies, latest technologies.

“The changes we are making are not going to create a nuclear power station tomorrow, because that is banned in other legislation. But we think we should be getting ahead of the game.”

Image: iStock