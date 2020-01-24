Nationals leader calls out colleagues over sports rorts comments

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has called out Nationals MPs for talking to the media anonymously amid speculation of Senator Bridget McKenzie’s future.

The Australian reports National Party colleagues have warned Senator McKenzie would not remain in her position after the sports rorts scandal.

The former sports minister has been fighting allegations of ‘pork-barrelling’, accused of dishing out $100-million in sports grants mostly to marginal seats.

Mr McCormack tells Deborah Knight that comments dividing the party are not helpful.

“What MPs should do is if they are going to make a comment, put your name to it.

“Support your colleagues. Australians… don’t want to be thinking that their politicians are just backgrounding against each other which quite frankly aren’t in the national interest.”

