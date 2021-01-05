National coronavirus vaccine rollout brought forward

The national coronavirus vaccination program could begin as early as the beginning of March and is now expected to be completed by October.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the coronavirus vaccine has been progressively brought forward from the middle of this year.

“As we get the advice and we get the data and we get the safety, … we’ve been able to bring our vaccination commencement schedule forward to … early March.”

While the early March commencement date will be limited to frontline and healthcare workers and residential aged care facility residents, the new date has brought the schedule forward.

But Mr Hunt told Mark Levy “the biggest threat to high uptake in Australia would be a lack of confidence.”

Image: Getty