4BC
National appeal to help solve child sexual abuse cold cases

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
afp
Article image for National appeal to help solve child sexual abuse cold cases

Australians are being asked to help identify objects taken from child sexual abuse cold cases as part of a new Australian Federal Police initiative.

AFP Commander Glen McEwan said the objects, including items of clothing, are taken from the backgrounds of images used in child exploitation material.

“It’s an attempt to identify the locations where child sexual abuse has occurred, and where the particular abhorrent material has been produced in what is believed to be in the Asia-Pacific region, in our own backyards,” he told Scott Emerson.

To view the images in the campaign, click here 

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
CrimeNewsWorld
