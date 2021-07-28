Narrow loss against Storm recharges Cowboys’ youth

North Queensland Cowboys player Scott Drinkwater says there’s a lot of youth and talent in the side and they’re working towards improving each day.

The team suffered a narrow loss against Melbourne Storm, and he says they are focusing on each week and each game.

He says they were happy with the effort against the best team in the competition, but disappointed not to get the win.

“We’ve just got to make sure the club and coaches keep on top of those fellas in training and getting them to improve every day, and be a better footy player and learn the game,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

The Cowboys play the Broncos this Friday, and Drinkwater says he’s enjoying playing with Tom Dearden.

“He’s only 20-years-old, so I take a bit more control and a bit more of the kicking, and I try to release a bit of pressure off him, I am still building each week.”

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images