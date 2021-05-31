Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open amid media boycott

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Roland Garros after controversially refusing to participate in any media activity.

Osaka copped a $15,000 USD fine yesterday due to the boycott, alongside the threat of default and suspension.

Today, the tennis star has pulled out of the competition due to mental health concerns, the same reason given for her initial decision not to go before the press.

Osaka wrote in a statement posted to Twitter she has “suffered long bouts of depression” since the 2018 US Open and is having trouble coping.

Tennis reporter Craig Gabriel told Neil Breen it was expected she’d reconsider and enter discussions once the tournament had ended.

