Nancye Hayes surprises herself with ‘quite foreign’ project

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Hayes Theatre CompanyNancye Hayes
Australian actress Nancye Hayes will grace the stage of her namesake theatre in a new musical.

Hayes Theatre Company will premiere ‘Half Time’, the true story of ten seniors who audition to dance at halftime for a major basketball team.

 

Ms Hayes told Deborah Knight learning hip hop is “quite foreign” to her classical background.

“I must say, I never thought at my age I’d be doing hip hop.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hayes Theatre Co (@hayestheatre)

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyle
