Name that… instrument? Deborah Knight’s challenge to listeners
Deborah Knight has challenged listeners to name the ‘instrument’ used to play a familiar tune.
The melody of A-ha’s Take On Me can be heard with some high notes.
Press PLAY below to hear listeners’ guesses
It turns out Take On Me was being played by two men pressing buttons on a washing machine!
@kurtschneiderEh, the clothes will probably be fine for another week.. @electricjason
