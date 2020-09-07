Muslim leader’s ‘outrageous’ speech referred to police

A video depicting a Muslim spiritual leader’s speech with violent overtones has been referred to police for consideration.

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies CEO, Vic Alhadeff complained about the 2017 video, which was shared online in July this year, to NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman.

Mr Alhadeff told Ray Hadley it is “concerning when any leader of civil society can stand up, and … spout hatred and bigotry”.

“Well-meaning Australians will be outraged, will be offended, that a leader … can do this without impunity.

“We live, Ray… in what many would argue is the greatest multicultural nation in the world.

“The reason it is that is because we respect each other; we respect each other’s difference; we respect each other’s right to be different.”

