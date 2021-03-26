4BC
Music legend John Paul Young gives surprise performance at school musical

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Music legend John Paul Young gives surprise performance at school musical

Aussie music legend John Paul Young surprised and delighted the audience and students at a high school in north Queensland during their production of Strictly Ballroom.

He nearly didn’t make it to Burdekin Christian College in the Ayr region, with the runway being washed out.

But he told Scott Emerson he was committed to following through with it.

“I got in contact with my agent and in the best traditions of the show must go on, I organised for them to change the flights.

“I got up at 3am in the morning on Wednesday, drove to Sydney, flew to Brisbane and then up to Townsville, got in a rental car and drove to Ayr.”

He said it was “very enjoyable”.

“It was great, I got as big a thrill out of it as they did, because that whole theatrical experience it reminds me of my first time in theatre, and how overwhelming and delicious it is at the same time.”

He of course gave an amazing rendition of Love is in the Air!

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Don Arnold/WireImage

 

Scott Emerson
