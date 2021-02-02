4BC
Mums reveal curious secrets to keeping a clean house

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Mums reveal curious secrets to keeping a clean house

Mothers Rachael Hallett and Karlie Suttie have revealed some of their choice advice to eliminating the hard work in keeping the house clean.

The duo originally began sharing their cleaning tips on social media but have since published the book Mums Who Clean. 

The book includes creative and innovative tips collated from their online community.

Rachael said her biggest piece of advice was to have “a good essentials kit”.

The mums also recommend approaching chores in a more manageable way.

“If you break it down into a few simple steps, it’s much easier to focus.

“Just focus on getting it back to your normal, everyday and you can worry about deep cleaning later.”

The book is sure to hold valuable advice for anyone, including niche tips like cleaning oven racks in a bathtub with dishwasher tablets and foil.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty 

