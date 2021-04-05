4BC
Mummies on the move shut down traffic in Cairo

4 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Article image for Mummies on the move shut down traffic in Cairo

Egypt has held a stunning royal parade for 22 of its ancient pharaohs’ mummified bodies as they were moved to their new home. 

The procession required roads along the Nile River to be closed as the mummies made the journey from the Egyptian Museum to the newly established National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation, less than 10 kilometres away.

“Moving any museum collection is a major undertaking,” Australian Museum CEO Kim McKay told Joe Hildebrand.

“It was a significant statement to say ‘the mummies have moved’.

Ms McKay explained the 18 kings and 4 queens, aged from 3000 to 4000 years old, were each transported in their own purpose-made capsules.

“They were loaded onto trucks that were decorated like the old boats that would have transported the pharaohs’ mummified bodies along the Nile River.

“They were all entombed in special cases so there was no air exposed to them.”

Included in the mummy procession was Ramesses II, believed to be the pharaoh who challenged Moses.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

