Two people have been rushed to hospital with significant facial burns after a gas bottle exploded at a Robina cafe on Friday afternoon.

A man and a woman in their 20s were taken from the Otve Cafe in Energy Circuit to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s hospital.

It is believed they have sustained signficant facial, limb and abdominal burns.

They are in serious but stable condition.

Another person is being treated for minor injuries.

More to come