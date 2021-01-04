4BC
Multi-billion dollar pitfall looms over lockdown debate

6 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Australian economylockdownNSW economyShane Oliver
Article image for Multi-billion dollar pitfall looms over lockdown debate

A leading economist has advocated for short, sharp lockdowns where needed to avoid the state and nationwide economic impacts of a wider one.

AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver told Joe Hildebrand Victoria’s lockdown, which wiped off two per cent of national economic activity, is a “worst case scenario” for NSW.

“If we have to go into something like a three-month lockdown … then we could be knocking, on my estimates, about $12.5 billion off the national economy.

“[The NSW government] are aware of the costs, and they’re doing everything possible to minimise those costs.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
MoneyNews
