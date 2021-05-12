4BC
Mullet fish discovered wearing husband’s lost wedding ring

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
norfolk island
Article image for Mullet fish discovered wearing husband’s lost wedding ring

A husband’s lost wedding ring has been found by a snorkeler off Norfolk Island. 

A mullet fish was found with the gold wedding band wrapped around its body.

Yesterday I saw one of the two mullet that have rings around them. These fish snuffle through the sand to get their…

Posted by Norfolk Island Time on Sunday, 9 May 2021

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Caller Denise told Neil Breen her friendship ring was discovered down a drain after 40 years.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
