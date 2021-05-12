Mullet fish discovered wearing husband’s lost wedding ring
A husband’s lost wedding ring has been found by a snorkeler off Norfolk Island.
A mullet fish was found with the gold wedding band wrapped around its body.
Yesterday I saw one of the two mullet that have rings around them. These fish snuffle through the sand to get their…
Caller Denise told Neil Breen her friendship ring was discovered down a drain after 40 years.
