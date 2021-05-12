Mullet fish discovered wearing husband’s lost wedding ring

A husband’s lost wedding ring has been found by a snorkeler off Norfolk Island.

A mullet fish was found with the gold wedding band wrapped around its body.

Yesterday I saw one of the two mullet that have rings around them. These fish snuffle through the sand to get their… Posted by Norfolk Island Time on Sunday, 9 May 2021

Caller Denise told Neil Breen her friendship ring was discovered down a drain after 40 years.

Image: Getty