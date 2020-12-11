MPs go head-to-head over Australia’s next move with China

As trade tensions with China continue to escalate, politicians are spruiking their solutions to the international war of words.

Deborah Knight pointed out to Energy Minister Angus Taylor and Labor backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon attempts at diplomacy while defending Australian values are failing.

She asked the parliamentarians asking what more can be done.

Mr Taylor defended the status quo, getting into an “arm wrestle” with Mr Fitzgibbon who argued there are ways to avoid offending our biggest trading partner.

“The definition of madness is to continue to do the same thing and expect a different result.”

