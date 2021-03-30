MP suggests PM skirting harsh action to preserve leadership

Oxley MP Milton Dick has suggested Prime Minister Scott Morrison is intentionally circumvented harsh action against party members in his Cabinet reshuffle.

“The Prime Minister’s still got a few problems with keeping Linda Reynolds and Christian Porter in the Cabinet for failure of his leadership,” Mr Dick told Scott Emerson.

“He should have done the right thing and moved them on. They are going to be distractions for the government.

“Whether you like it or not, these two Ministers have scandals around them.”

Mr Dick said by retaining the Ministers in Cabinet, Scott Morrison missed the chance to promote “some more talented and more worthy people” instead.

“We expect tough action on people like the CEO of Australia Post, … but yet, he’s decided to keep people like Andrew Laming and Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds in his Cabinet.”

Image: Tracey Nearmy / Getty

