Labor MP and former principal of a Sydney boys school, Jihad Dib, says men need to be educated on how to treat women.

NSW Member for Lakemba Jihad Dib told Deborah Knight a cultural shift is needed.

“Respect has to be where it starts.

“No woman should ever feel that they’re in any danger when they’re around a man … and on the same token, that no man can ever say ‘I didn’t know.'”

