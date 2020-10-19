4BC
MP proposes North Queensland secession from rest of state

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
jason costiganNorth Queensland

Whitsundays MP and North Queensland First leader Jason Costigan is pressing ahead with a proposal to split the state in half by referendum in 2022.

Mr Costigan told Scott Emerson North Queenslanders are frustrated by the major parties, citing “more noise” from disenfranchised voters than ever before.

“You … used to ridicule the idea, but we do have the financial capacity with our resources sector, agriculture, tourism and whatnot.

“People aren’t silly, people are now more in tune with … where the riches are going.”

NewsPoliticsQLD
