MP Michelle Landry takes aim at critics after ‘disgusting’ abuse

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has responded to a wave of criticism for her comments about the federal staffer who was sacked over a video of him allegedly performing a lewd act on the desk of a female MP.

She said it was “appalling” and the incident shouldn’t have happened, but she was concerned for his mental health.

There were calls for her to resign over the comments and she has described the abuse she has copped as “soul destroying”.

“The trouble was, before I had even finished, it was about a 10 minute interview, those couple of lines saying that he was a good worker was tweeted out,” Ms Landry told Scott Emerson.

“I have just been absolutely smashed as has my staff and some of the stuff has been disgusting.

“I just want to put it into context. I am appalled at what has gone on, and it shouldn’t have happened and he has been sacked for it.

“In saying that, I have worked with this young man for 6, 7 years. I am very concerned about his mental wellbeing.

“I had contacted him that morning, left a message, and he did contact me later that day and said ‘Michelle thank you for your message, thank you for supporting me today, I am in a very dark place’ and he is trying to get through it.

“I am someone he respects and looked up to and I didn’t think it was my place to smash him personally over the media of Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear more



Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images