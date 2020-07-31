MP calls for ‘naming and shaming’ of COVID-19 rule-breakers

One in four coronavirus-infected Victorians have been caught flouting self-quarantine rules during an ADF doorknocking operation.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight those who do the wrong thing need to be called out for their actions.

Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon said the lack of compliance is a “disgrace”.

“Both complacency and stupidity are on the rise.

“We need people now to be rising up and saying to any idiot out there doing the wrong thing, not complying, … to wake up to themselves.

“Maybe it’s about time we just started naming and shaming these people!”

Deborah pointed out media naming the young women in Queensland who police say lied on their border declaration has sparked a debate over race.

“Well these are the people you don’t want to go to for your legal advice, that’s all I can say,” Mr Fitzgibbon responded.

