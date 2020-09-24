Moving and grooving: Technology puts a twist on dementia care

A new aged care research project has revealed ‘silent discos’ can have a huge impact on dementia sufferers.

Australian Catholic University researcher Dr Kirsten Challinor explained to Deborah Knight how both patients and carers are benefitting from music therapy.

“There’s quite a lot to this program: the ‘Move and Groove’ wireless technology has the ability to allow people to listen to not only music, but podcasts, or conduct exercise classes.

“Being agitated, or calling out, or repeating the same thing over and over again, those kinds of behaviours are being reduced.”

