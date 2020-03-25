Mother forced to choose which of her kids can go to their dad’s funeral

A Victorian family is “devastated” by new funeral attendance rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which mean they will be forced to choose which children will be able to attend their father’s funeral tomorrow.

Kevin, a father of 11, died on Sunday and his funeral is scheduled to be held just 12 hours after new coronavirus rules limiting funeral numbers to ten come into force.

His daughter Carolyn told Ben Fordham the restrictions have made this experience even more difficult.

“It’s made it a really hard process, it feels really difficult. It feels like we can’t move on with grieving because we’ve got constant barriers that we’re stepping over.

“All we want to do is celebrate our dad and celebrate his life and celebrate as a family, and unfortunately we can’t do any of those things.”

The family had already heavily restricted the number of funeral attendees, excluding grandchildren and the spouses of family members, and had measured the dimensions of the church to ensure attendees could remain two metres apart.

“We understand where the Morrison government are coming from, we’re not criticising them, however, wouldn’t it have been better to say immediate family only?”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/kzenon