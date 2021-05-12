‘Morrison Keeper’: Tanya Plibersek’s review of the federal budget

Tanya Plibersek says the government’s budget is “nothing like a Labor budget” at its heart.

It’s been likened to a big-spending Labor-style budget but the Shadow Minister for Women and Education told Scott Emerson she rejected the comparison.

“Well it is certainly not a Labor budget,” she said.

“There are some measures in here that we support but it’s nothing like a Labour budget because it has at its heart, a prediction that wages will fall next year and of course next year as wages are falling there will be a tax hike for millions of working Australians.

“It’s a budget I am calling Morrison Keeper because there’s a lot of money thrown at problems that are of the government’s own making.”

