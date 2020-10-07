4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Morrison government accused of leaving..

Morrison government accused of leaving older workers ‘out in the cold’

11 hours ago
Deborah Knight
childcareemploymentRichard Marles

Labor have launched into their critique of the Morrison government’s 2020 budget ahead of Thursday’s budget reply.

Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles told Deborah Knight he didn’t see a clear vision for the country laid out in Tuesday night’s address.

“There are a whole lot of people who, despite a trillion dollars of debt being spent, find themselves basically out in the cold.”

Mr Marles said affordable childcare will be a crucial issue for women’s workforce participation, and was critical of what he saw as a lack of retraining and workforce re-engagement support for laid off workers over 35.

“I don’t think it’s good enough … to just say ‘actually that’s a category that’s too hard, we can’t help you’.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEducationMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873