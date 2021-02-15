Morgan Turinui outlines new Super Rugby commentary personalities

Morgan Turinui has broken down a few personalities from the fresh-faced 2021 Super Rugby commentary team.

The new team’s roster includes Nick McArdle, Tim Horan, Drew Mitchell, Sean Maloney, Andrew Mehrtens, Allana Ferguson, Roz Kelly, Justin Harrison, Andrew Swain, and of course, Morgan Turinui.

Waratahs captain Jake Gordon joined our brand new Stan Sport commentary team today at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo for the official launch of the #SuperRugbyAU season.

“It’s a younger team as far as the rugby is concerned, except for Tim Horan,” said Peter Psaltis. “Is he your elder statemsan in the group?”

“Oh he definitely is. He’s actually obviously been doing the commentary for a long time,” said Turinui.

“We’ve got some elder statesmen and then Drew Mitchell, who refuses to wear leather shoes.

“He wants to be the cool, cutting edge guy. He’s probably our Snapchat, TikTok man.

“We can cross all generations, hopefully, at the moment.”

Super Rugby kicks off this weekend on Channel 9 and Stan sport.

Image: Stan Sport / Twitter