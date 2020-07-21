4BC
‘More to come’ for aspiring head coach Josh Hannay

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Josh HannayNorth Queensland Cowboysrugby league featured

North Queensland Cowboys coach Josh Hannay is aspiring to take the top job permanently.

The assistant-turned-interim head coach told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen the remaining rounds will give him the opportunity to “put [his] best foot forward” and convince the board he deserves to take the position permanently.

“Hopefully there’s more to come than just this next ten games.

“I don’t think I would’ve been given the opportunity … if the club didn’t think I had something to offer not only now, but into the future.”

Mr Hannay’s coaching style, he explained, will prioritise players and give them a voice and input into game strategy.

“I’d like to think that whatever does happen, they’ll buy into that and really appreciate that style of coaching.”

Reflecting on Paul Green’s mentorship, Mr Hannay said his predecessor helped him hone a “meticulous approach to preparation [and] attention to detail”.

“I came to the club pretty green as a coach – pardon the pun.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: North Queensland Cowboys/Official website

Mark Levy
QLDRugby LeagueSports
