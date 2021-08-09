4BC
More than half of state’s Jewish community targeted by anti-Semitism

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies
Article image for More than half of state’s Jewish community targeted by anti-Semitism

An alarming survey indicates anti-Semitism is on the rise in Queensland, placing renewed urgency on the government’s review of the Anti-Discrimination Act. 

Six in 10 members of Queensland’s Jewish community say they have experienced anti-Semitism to some degree.

Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies Vice President Jason Steinberg told Neil Breen anti-Semitism occurs every day in Queensland.

“That might be bullying at a school yard, that might be bullying in a workplace, or harassment, or just seeing a swastika in a park.

“What I’ve experienced is just those jokes, Neil, that people think [are] funny.

“What we’re seeing in Queensland and in Brisbane is a growth of anti-Semitism, but also hatred against other religions and races.”

Mr Steinberg said the state’s 30-year-old legislation needs to be updated in response to the rise.

“That’s why the government’s looking into the laws and that was part of our research – that they’re looking at shoring up the vilification legislation and hate crimes to make it harder for people to do this.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 



