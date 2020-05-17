4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

More than 60 countries back Australia in push for COVID-19 inquiry

12 hours ago
Alan Jones
Concetta Anna Fierravanti-Wells

Australia has received the backing of 62 countries in calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.

The European Union, Britain, Russia, Canada and Brazil are among those prepared to vote for an inquiry.

The review will on the agenda at a World Health Assembly meeting tonight.

Senator Concetta Anna Fierravanti-Wells told Alan Jones Australia needs to decouple from China.

“The push for the inquiry into the origins of the virus is commendable, but the reality is China will do everything in its power to avoid scrutiny.

“They don’t abide by the same values and beliefs.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Alan Jones
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.