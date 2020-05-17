More than 60 countries back Australia in push for COVID-19 inquiry

Australia has received the backing of 62 countries in calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.

The European Union, Britain, Russia, Canada and Brazil are among those prepared to vote for an inquiry.

The review will on the agenda at a World Health Assembly meeting tonight.

Senator Concetta Anna Fierravanti-Wells told Alan Jones Australia needs to decouple from China.

“The push for the inquiry into the origins of the virus is commendable, but the reality is China will do everything in its power to avoid scrutiny.

“They don’t abide by the same values and beliefs.”

Image: Getty