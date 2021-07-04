4BC
More support needed as pubs suffer ‘demoralising’ restrictions

4 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Brisbane lockdowncovid-19Queensland Hotels Association
Article image for More support needed as pubs suffer ‘demoralising’ restrictions

The government is being called upon for more support as last week’s four-day lockdown has forced many pubs to close for more than half the week.

“More than anything, it’s demoralising,” Queensland Hotels Association CEO Bernie Hogan told Spencer Howson. “This last one here has sort of got to us.”

“We have to look at a way of supporting those hotels that are significantly affected.”

Mr Hogan said hotels are the worst-hit hospitality venues during lockdowns, with many unable to open for days after restrictions are lifted.

“There is an inherent cost of starting up your business again.

“Many of them couldn’t open the day after the lockdown because they couldn’t get supply.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

