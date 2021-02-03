4BC
‘More people will die’: Peter Dutton demands apology and action from QLD leaders

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘More people will die’: Peter Dutton demands apology and action from QLD leaders

Acting Queensland Premier Steven Miles is under fire after describing the deaths of two pedestrians and an unborn child as ‘incidents’.

The state is in the grips of a youth justice crisis as young adults and children steal cars with few repercussions, with Ray Hadley highlighting yet more examples overnight.

Home Affairs Minister and federal Queensland MP Peter Dutton was outraged by Mr Miles’ “flippant” comments, pointing out Queensland has a higher rate of motor vehicle theft than any other state.

“I think the family would be disgusted with the way in which he contemptuously dismissed what is a human tragedy beyond description.

“The Acting Premier needs to apologise for his comments, and the Premier needs to chastise him and state that they are going to correct this wrong.

“It cannot continue, because more people will die.”

Mr Dutton predicts Steven Miles will soon ascend to the premiership as a leader of the “extreme left”.

“Sadly, it’s a dangerous position for him to be in for the rest of Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
