4BC
131 873

More cancellations to come as Aussies scramble to change Easter plans

7 hours ago
MML
air travelGraham 'Skroo' TurnerTOURISM
Article image for More cancellations to come as Aussies scramble to change Easter plans

Easter holiday plans have been thrown into turmoil with Australians scrambling to cancel trips to Queensland as greater Brisbane goes into lockdown.

Graham ‘Skroo’ Turner, the boss of Flight Centre, said it was estimated the snap lockdown will cost the Queensland economy $1-2 billion.

“The only word I can use to describe it is lunacy.”

He said on Thursday alone, they had 18,000 people booked to come into Queensland from interstate.

“People are scared, they are not scared of the virus, they are much more scared what the Premiers will do, trying to lock borders, have it so they are shut out of their state.

“We are already seeing a lot of cancellations, and I know we will see a lot more, particularly for the Easter period it’s inevitable and particularly for Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

MML
AustraliaLifestyleNewsTravel
131 873