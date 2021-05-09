4BC
131 873

  Home
  News
  • Misuses of NAPLAN results support..

Misuses of NAPLAN results support calls for test to be scrapped

9 hours ago
Neil Breen
NAPLANQueensland Teachers Union
Article image for Misuses of NAPLAN results support calls for test to be scrapped

Calls for NAPLAN to be scrapped have renewed as the test returns to more than 1700 schools this week.

Neil Breen agreed there’s too much importance placed on the test, sharing a personal experience from dealing with schools.

“And therein lies the very problem of NAPLAN and why it’s stressing everyone out.”

Press PLAY below to hear Breenie talk about his experience 

President of the Queensland Teachers Union Cresta Richardson told Neil Breen she also wants to see NAPLAN scrapped due to misuse.

Ms Richardson said she experienced a similar issue to Neil when she tried to move her son to a new school.

“That’s where we’re talking about the high-stakes nature, and it wasn’t like that initially.

“NAPLAN tests are literacy and numeracy at a point in time.

“Nothing is more important than the day-to-day learning and teaching activities.”

Press PLAY below to hear Cresta Richardson’s response 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
