Complex mission to free entangled young whale enters second day

A mission to free a young humpback whale caught in nets off the Gold Coast has resumed this morning.

Teams from Sea World and the Fisheries Department spent all day trying to release the whale yesterday at Snapper Rocks.

They were unable to disentangle the whale before night fell.

They attached a satellite tracker to the whale so they could continue their efforts today.

Nine News reporter Mackenzie Colahan told Neil Breen crews were basically working from sunrise to sunset yesterday.

He said it was a complex task for rescuers, with a lot of rope still around the whale’s tail.

Press PLAY to hear the latest update

Incredible footage from the Sea World marine rescue boat. They spent 10 hours trying to cut this humpback from shark nets yesterday. The operation was called off at sunset but it’s about to resume 30 nautical miles off the Tweed coast. @9NewsGoldCoast @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/jDka8pcRBW — Mackenzie Colahan (@maccolahan9) August 11, 2021



“The news overnight, is that the young humpback has been partly freed overnight, rescuers spent the day working on it, but its tail remained tangled,” Neil Breen explained.

Press PLAY below to hear the update from Neil Breen

Image: Nine News