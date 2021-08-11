4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Complex mission to free entangled young whale enters second day

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Sea Worldwhale
Article image for Complex mission to free entangled young whale enters second day

A mission to free a young humpback whale caught in nets off the Gold Coast has resumed this morning.

Teams from Sea World and the Fisheries Department spent all day trying to release the whale yesterday at Snapper Rocks.

They were unable to disentangle the whale before night fell.

They attached a satellite tracker to the whale so they could continue their efforts today.

Nine News reporter Mackenzie Colahan told Neil Breen crews were basically working from sunrise to sunset yesterday.

He said it was a complex task for rescuers, with a lot of rope still around the whale’s tail.

Press PLAY to hear the latest update


“The news overnight, is that the young humpback has been partly freed overnight, rescuers spent the day working on it, but its tail remained tangled,” Neil Breen explained.

Press PLAY below to hear the update from Neil Breen

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
EnvironmentLifestyleQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873