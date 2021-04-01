MISSING LINK FOUND: Authorities identify chain of transmission in latest COVID-19 clusters

Queensland has recorded no new cases of community transmission overnight as authorities have identified the link between the two recent COVID-19 clusters.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk thanked Queenslanders for turning out to get tested.

“There is no community transmission overnight, that’s fantastic news,” she said.

“We have 8 new cases today, 7 in hotel quarantine, overseas acquired.”

There are 82 active cases in hospitals, and 35,357 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

There was one historical case recorded, which was revealed as a nurse.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young explained that the nurse treated a man who she described as a “super spreader” at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and became infected but was asymptomatic.

It was the same patient who was treated by a doctor at the hospital, who also became infected.

“The nurse, again through absolutely no fault of her own, has then gone home and transmitted it to her partner who is one of that group that we know live within that north Brisbane area and are a close social network.

“Then it’s spread within that network.

“Then we had the gentleman come forward, out of the blue, and get tested.

“Due to all of those people doing what they did so effectively, we have found that cluster and we have got it under control. The nurse didn’t develop any symptoms at all and we managed to pick her up through being a contact.

“It’s the serology that has come back positive.

“She has treated the same patient that the doctor who got infected treated, it’s clear that’s how she got it.”

She said the nurse was “definitely” the missing link and it was an enormous relief.