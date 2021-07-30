‘Missing in action’ Labor leader accused of curbing ticket to freedom

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor has blasted Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese for ‘refusing to endorse’ the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Mr Taylor told Deborah Knight partisan resentments should be put aside to deliver a joint support for the jab.

“This vaccine is proving to be the ticket to freedom in the UK, where it was invented.

“Albo is absolutely missing in action in supporting getting out there and getting vaccinated.”

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon leapt to his party leader’s defence, despite agreeing Australians should be encouraged to get the AstraZeneca jab.

“Anthony Albanese wants to be honest with the Australian people – they don’t want to hear spin from him.

“The message is there, the subliminal message: We stuffed up, we only really got you one vaccine, we know there are some question marks hanging over it, but we need to have you go and have yourself injected with it.”

Image: Getty