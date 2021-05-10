Ministers may have their wires crossed over a speed dial claim

It appears Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey have their wires crossed over a matter of speed dial.

Mr McCormack told Neil Breen yesterday Mr Bailey is “very pleased” about budget allocations for Queensland and claimed the pair had each other on speed dial.

But Mr Bailey this morning is denying such a conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister.

“I think he’s being a bit cute, Breenie, because all I said was ‘thanks for the heads up’,” he said.

“I didn’t comment about the overall money at all.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Bailey’s thoughts on the budget, from the horse’s mouth

Image: Nine News