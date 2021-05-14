Ministers admit to sending gossip texts during Question Time

Bipartisan support to crackdown on federal politicians’ behaviour during Parliament’s Question Time has prompted Deborah Knight to seek answers from Ministers Joel Fitzgibbon and Angus Taylor.

With suggestions to target Dorothy Dixers and phone usage, Deborah wants to know what’s so important on politicians’ screens.

Deborah Knight: “Angus and Joel, are you both playing Candy Crush or are you both playing Words with Friends, perhaps? Angus Taylor: “Well Deb, I might have to start playing Candy Crush if Joel doesn’t have his phone, because he won’t be able to send me the latest gossip! Joel Fitzgibbon: “I’m only human, Deb. I couldn’t possibly sit there and listen to the drivel coming out of the mouths of ministers. “My goodness, I’d go to sleep!”

