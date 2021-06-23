Minister grants three-month bridging visa for Biloela family

A Tamil family seeking asylum in Australia has been granted a three-month bridging visa.

The Sri Lankan couple and their two Australian-born children are currently being held in Perth.

The visa allows them to pursue work and study, and will also have access to health, housing and education services

The family is fighting to stay in Australia permanently.

Four-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan was discharged from hospital on the weekend after receiving treatment.

She was flown from Christmas Island to be treated at the Perth Children’s Hospital for emergency medical care.

Image: Nine News

Statement from Immigration Minister Alex Hawke

Yesterday at the request of the Sri Lankan family formerly resident in Christmas Island, I exercised my power under section 195A of the Migration Act, granting members of the family 3 month Bridging Visas, providing work and study rights.

Under section 195A a Minister can intervene to grant a person a visa if it is in the public interest to do so.

This decision allows three members of the family to reside in the Perth community on bridging visas while the youngest child’s medical care, and the family’s legal matters, are ongoing. The fourth family member’s visa status is unchanged.

The family will continue to have access to health care, support services, housing and schooling in the Perth community.

