4BC
Minister for Women defends the need for a gendered portfolio

6 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Shannon Fentiman
Article image for Minister for Women defends the need for a gendered portfolio

Queensland’s Minister for Women and Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman has hit back at suggestions a portfolio for men should be introduced to government. 

“I’d love the day when perhaps we don’t need a Minister for Women,” she told Spencer Howson.

“Until we close the gender pay gap, until we have affordable childcare in this country, until we have 50 per cent women in our parliaments, in our boardrooms, in our community leadership positions, we’re going to need a Minister for Women.

“Unfortunately, that is still a way off.”

This comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday called for a National Women’s Summit to examine inequalities.

“I think the biggest issue that we’ve been talking about has been the treatment of women,” Ms Fentiman said.

“Like most women in Australia, I’ve been really frustrated and angry at the lack of leadership we’ve seen from Canberra when we’ve got these really brave, courageous women coming forward.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Nine News, Getty 

Spencer Howson
NewsPolitics
