Minister for Women defends PM after Brittany Higgins’ statement

Minister for Women Marise Payne has defended the Prime Minister over his comments about a former Liberal staffer’s rape claim.

Brittany Higgins has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a colleague in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office in 2019.

Since Ms Higgins went public with the incident, Ms Higgins has accused Scott Morrison of “victim-blaming”, saying his rhetoric on the matter is “personally very distressing”.

“The Prime Minister has never, ever, intended to cause Brittany any further distress,” Minister Payne told Deborah Knight.

“If Brittany does feel that way it’s regrettable and I’m very sorry about that.

“What’s important now is that she feels supported.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Brendon Thorne