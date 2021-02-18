4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Minister for Women defends PM after Brittany Higgins’ statement

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Brittany HigginsMARISE PAYNE
Article image for Minister for Women defends PM after Brittany Higgins’ statement

Minister for Women Marise Payne has defended the Prime Minister over his comments about a former Liberal staffer’s rape claim.

Brittany Higgins has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a colleague in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office in 2019.

Since Ms Higgins went public with the incident, Ms Higgins has accused Scott Morrison of “victim-blaming”, saying his rhetoric on the matter is “personally very distressing”.

“The Prime Minister has never, ever, intended to cause Brittany any further distress,” Minister Payne told Deborah Knight.

“If Brittany does feel that way it’s regrettable and I’m very sorry about that.

“What’s important now is that she feels supported.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Brendon Thorne

Deborah Knight
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873