4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Minister for Women defends legislation’s inability to eradicate harassment

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Amanda StokerRespect@Work
Article image for Minister for Women defends legislation’s inability to eradicate harassment

The federal government has introduced legislation into parliament to address and prevent sexual harassment in workplaces following its Respect@Work report released earlier this year.

The report found one in three Australian women have been sexually harassed in the workplace in the last five years.

But Neil Breen is skeptical new laws will stamp out the issue.

“I don’t think there’s any legislation on the planet that could fix every workplace,” he said to Minister for Women Amanda Stoker.

“If a boss is a bum, he’s a bum. How can you legislate against some bloke being a bum?”

Ms Stoker agreed the laws couldn’t be expected to prevent every case of harassment.

“You can’t legislate for the human condition, you can’t legislate people into being good people.

“But what we can do is try and shift the cultural environment in which those people are shaped.

“In as many workplaces as is possible, we are equipping women with the tools they need to have the confidence that they’re not going to be prejudiced.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the legislation

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
AustraliaLawNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873