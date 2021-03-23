4BC
Minister for Women defends handling of Higgins case in light of new scandal

33 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Brittany HigginsMARISE PAYNEWomen in Parliament
The revelation of lewd sex acts being filmed and shared among male staffers has renewed calls to make parliament a safer place for women.

Minister for Women Marise Payne described the material exposed in the 10 News investigation as “debasing … degrading and beyond disappointing and unacceptable”.

However, Deborah Knight called into question the Prime Minister’s seeming double standards in his urgent response to the scandal, whilst pressing pause on the internal investigation into the handling of Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation.

Ms Payne defended the pause, arguing the “police investigation … has to be allowed to run its course”

“I know the Australian Federal Police will carry that out with the utmost of professionalism … and will provide, I hope, the utmost of support to the complainant.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

AustraliaNewsPolitics
