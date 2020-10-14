Minister defends Australia Post despite listener outrage

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher has defended Australia Post despite 2GB listeners sharing their frustration of waiting weeks, or even months, for their mail.

Australia Post wound back mail delivery services moving to every-second-day delivery of mail in metropolitan areas until June 30 next year.

Australians are being warned to allow about a month for Christmas deliveries this year.

Mr Fletcher told Deborah Knight the team has worked hard to meet customers’ needs.

“While there have been challenges, I think that the Australia Post team has been doing everything they can in this very challenging period.”

But listeners have called in claiming their deliveries have taken months to arrive.

